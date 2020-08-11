Home >News >world >China auto sales in July rise 16.4%, fourth month of gains

China's auto sales in July climbed 16.4% from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of gains as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the country's coronavirus lockdown. Sales rose to 2.11 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

