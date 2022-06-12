China: Bar-linked Covid outbreak in Beijing is ‘ferocious’, says official

While China's infection rate is low by global standards, it maintains a zero-Covid policy, citing the need to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus
A Covid-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital Beijing, which has resulted in 166 people testing positive so far, is “ferocious", said local government spokesman Xu Hejian on Sunday.
The outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar emerged last week and is at a rapidly spreading stage.
More cases are expected to be discovered among visitors to the bar and their close contacts, deputy director of Beijing disease control and prevention centre Liu Xiaofeng has said.
Beijing is currently experiencing an "explosive" Covid-19 outbreak, resulting in a new tightening of curbs since Thursday. At least two districts have closed some entertainment venues.
The capital city had only relaxed curbs less than two weeks ago that had been imposed to fight a major outbreak that began in April.
The sprawling Universal Beijing Resort - a theme park on the city's outskirts - on Friday rescinded a plan to reopen. City authorities said three of its workers had visited the Heaven Supermarket bar.
In Shanghai, officials announced three new confirmed local cases and one asymptomatic case detected outside quarantined areas on Saturday, as nearly all the city's 25 million residents have begun a new round of Covid tests.
Authorities ordered PCR testing for all residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this weekend, and five districts barred residents from leaving home during the testing period. A city official said residents should complete at least one PCR test a week until 31 July.
China's most populous city only lifted a gruelling two-month Covid-19 lockdown on 1 June.
While China's infection rate is low by global standards, it maintains a zero-Covid policy, citing the need to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus.
Covid situation in China
Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus infections on 11 June, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.
Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday as of 3 pm (0700 GMT). The capital has reported 1,997 local Covid cases since 22 April.
Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday as of 3 pm (0700 GMT). The capital has reported 1,997 local Covid cases since 22 April.