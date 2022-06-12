China: Bar-linked Covid outbreak in Beijing is ‘ferocious’, says official

Beijing is currently experiencing an 'explosive' Covid-19 outbreak, resulting in a new tightening of curbs

2 min read . 04:17 PM IST

While China's infection rate is low by global standards, it maintains a zero-Covid policy, citing the need to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus