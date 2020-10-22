China beat back covid-19, but it’s come at a cost—growing inequality

China added 145 new billionaires between the start of 2019 and July 2020, according to a report by UBS Group AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. A ranking of China’s richest individuals, released this week by the Hurun Research Institute, found 2,398 people had wealth of at least 2 billion yuan, the equivalent of about $300 million, in 2020—up 32% on the previous year. China’s richest cohort gained more wealth this year than in any other in the Hurun list’s 22-year history, bolstered by a stock-market boom and a wave of new listings.