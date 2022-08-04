China begins military exercises around Taiwan a day after Pelosi visit

China begins military exercises around Taiwan a day after Pelosi visit1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Nancy Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island.
A day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese military began live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding the island at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, AFP has reported citing state broadcaster CCTV.
A day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese military began live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding the island at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, AFP has reported citing state broadcaster CCTV.
Nancy Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island.
Nancy Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island.
"From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People's Liberation Army is taking place," CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.
"From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People's Liberation Army is taking place," CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.
Meeting leaders in Taiwan despite several warnings from China, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday expressed that she and other members of Congress are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the Taiwan.
Meeting leaders in Taiwan despite several warnings from China, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday expressed that she and other members of Congress are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the Taiwan.
While meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi reportedly said, “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," adding that “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.
While meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi reportedly said, “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," adding that “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)