China recorded 293 new cases on Saturday, of which 78 were among people who had arrived from overseas
Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122, and Beijing had 21
Chinese capital Beijing on Sunday relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions and allowed the reopening of libraries, museums, theatres and gyms in districts that have seen no community cases for seven consecutive days.
The districts of Fangshan and Shunyi have decided to end work-from-home rules, while public transport will largely resume in the two districts as well as in Chaoyang, the city's largest.
While restaurant dining continues to be banned throughout the city, a partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing has been welcomed by a weary populace and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal.
Looking to lift its Covid-19 lockdown, Chinese commercial hub Shanghai has also said that "unreasonable" curbs on businesses will be removed from 1 June.
The city of 25 million people aims to essentially end from Wednesday a two-month lockdown that has severely damaged the economy and seen many residents lose income, struggle to source food and cope with the isolation.
In view of this, Shanghai also launched measures to support its economy, including reducing some taxes on car purchases, accelerating the issuance of local government bonds, and speeding up approvals of real estate projects.
The authorities have planned to ask banks to renew loans to smalcol and medium firms worth a total of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) this year.
"We will fully support and organise the resumption of work and production of enterprises in various industries and fields," said vice mayor Wu Qing, adding that "unreasonable" Covid restrictions on businesses would be lifted.
Wu did not give details of which restrictions would be cancelled.
Shanghai in April started publishing "white lists" of important manufacturers in the auto industry, life sciences, chemicals and semiconductors allowed to resume operations.
But many of the priority companies had suppliers who were unable to reopen and so they still faced logistical bottlenecks.
Many industry executives also complained about onerous Covid curbs, as they needed to find sleeping quarters for staff trying to isolate and to implement rigorous disinfection. Most businesses in the city are still shut.
Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122, and Beijing had 21. That's in a population of more than 20 million people in both cities.
China's zero-Covid policy had attracted criticism from several quarters, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) terming it “unsustainable".
China's zero-Covid policy had attracted criticism from several quarters, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) terming it “unsustainable".