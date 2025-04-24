China bets Trump will back down on tariffs
Brian Spegele , Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 05:57 PM IST
SummaryPresident Trump’s apparent softening on tariffs has strengthened Chinese officials’ resolve that he will eventually cave if they wait him out.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BEIJING : President Trump’s apparent softening on tariffs against China in recent days has buoyed markets and raised hopes for a detente between the world’s two largest economies. For Chinese leaders, it only strengthens their resolve that Trump will eventually cave if they wait him out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less