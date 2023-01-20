'China building dam near border with India, Nepal,' New satellite images1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Damien Symon stated that the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the entire region.
China is building a new on the Mabja Zangbo river, near north of the trijunction border with India and Nepal, according to the new satellite images a geospatial intelligence researcher, Damien Symon on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.