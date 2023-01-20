China is building a new on the Mabja Zangbo river, near north of the trijunction border with India and Nepal, according to the new satellite images a geospatial intelligence researcher, Damien Symon on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Symon stated that the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the entire region. He said that construction is still incomplete at the site.

“Since early 2021, China has been constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river just a few kilometers north of the trijunction border with India & Nepal, while the structure isn't complete, the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the region," Damien Symon tweeted.

In the satellite images, it can be seen that the construction activity of dam is being done by the Chinese side on the Mabja Zangbo river in Burang county of Tibet. Symon informed that the dam is located only a few kilometres north of the tri-junction of China’s border with India and Nepal.

This came after China unveiled plans to build a super dam close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river which flows into Arunachal Pradesh and then in Assam, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Recently, India and China held the 17th Round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20 where both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector.

The talks come days after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on 9 December.

Indian and Chinese troops also clashed in June 2020 in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.