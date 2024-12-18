Hello User
China building villages near Doklam in Bhutan, close to India's ‘chicken’s neck’: Report

Livemint

China has constructed around 22 villages in Bhutan's territory since the 2017 Doklam standoff, with eight located near the strategic plateau. These settlements pose a potential risk to the Siliguri Corridor, India's vital link to its northeastern states and are close to Chinese military bases.

Chinese observers in India have found new satellite images indicating increasing presence of Chinese villages near Doklam in Bhutan.

nese sNearly eight years after the India-China standoff near Bhutan's Doklam, over eight Chinese settlements appeared near the strategic location. According to a Hindustan Times report, China has built around 22 villages and settlements in Bhutan's territory over the past eight years.

Eight out of the twenty-two villages spotted in satellite data were close to Doklam plateau, located in Bhutan. These villages are strategically located in a valley or a ridge and could increase the vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as “chicken's neck". The narrow stretch is the only gateway for India to the rest of the northeastern states.

China villages in Bhutan's territory

Jiwu is one of the largest villages constructed by China in Bhutan's territory. According to HT, the village has been developed on traditional Bhutanese pastureland known as Tshethangkha. It is located in the western sector.

Eight Chinese settlements are strategically located in a valley or a ridge, and many are very close to Chinese military outposts or bases. So far there has been no confirmed information on the matter.

India-China Doklam standoff

The India-China border standoff in 2017 was the standoff between the Indian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Military of China over the construction of a Chinese structure in Doklam, next to the Donglang trijunction boundary or Dongliang Caochang.

