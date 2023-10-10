China challenging US superpower status is ‘not inevitable’, says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a meeting with a group of American senators on Monday, conveyed the message that he believes the "Thucydides Trap" is not an unavoidable scenario.

As reported by PTI, he sought to downplay the concerns emanating from Washington about China's intentions to challenge the United States' superpower status. The "Thucydides Trap" refers to a concept where an emerging power poses a potential threat to replace the existing dominant power. Also Read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: ‘Rafah crossing is still open’, Israeli Military's advice to Palestinians “Competition and confrontation are not consistent with the trend of the times. Still less can it fix one’s own problems and address the challenges facing the world," Xi told a US Senate delegation headed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during a meeting.

“China maintains that the common interests of the two countries far outweigh their differences, and the respective success of China and the US is an opportunity, rather than a challenge, to each other," Xi added.

Xi further stressed that the Thucydides Trap is not inevitable, adding, "Planet Earth is vast enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the US," he said, this alludes to the prevailing perspective within the American establishment that China is actively seeking to challenge the United States' position as the sole superpower.

The primary topic of discussion during the meeting, however, was centered on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East following the brutal assault by Hamas militants on Israel that occurred on Saturday.

While Xi focussed his remarks on allaying the US' fears of China challenging its superpower status saying, “How China and the US get along will determine the future of humanity," Schumer told the Chinese leader that he was “very disappointed" that China has not condemned the Hamas militants attack on Israeli civilians.

Schumer added, “I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks."

On Sunday, China issued a call for both Israel and Palestine to demonstrate restraint and promptly halt the ongoing hostilities, refraining from explicitly naming Hamas or specifying the attack that resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 individuals on both sides.

Subsequently, on Monday, Beijing announced that it is investigating reports indicating that one of its nationals, who was attending a music event, may have been taken hostage by Hamas militants.

In response to Senator Schumer's remarks urging China to condemn the Hamas militants' attack, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated during a press briefing that China is firmly against acts of violence targeting civilians.

“We are saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict. We oppose and condemn violence and attacks against civilians. The priority now is to get fighting to stop and restore peace as soon as possible. We hope relevant parties in the international community will play an active role and work together to de-escalate the situation," she said on Monday.

Beijing, which supports the Palestinian state and maintains strong relations with Israel, is worried that the recent conflict could overshadow its previous successful diplomatic effort of mediating a peace agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March this year.

The group of US senators, consisting of three Democrats and three Republicans, marks the initial visit by American lawmakers since 2019.

The meeting is taking place as US legislators call on China to resolve trade and economic disagreements between the two largest global economies. Additionally, there is a potential meeting expected between Xi and US President Joe Biden in the coming month during a regional summit in San Francisco.

This anticipated meeting aims to address the growing complexity of their relationship and work towards its management.

President Biden on Friday mentioned the possibility of holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco.

(With inputs from PTI)

