China's coast guard entered the waters around disputed East China Sea islets on Wednesday to counter what it called the incursion of Japanese vessels into its territorial waters.

Disputed East China Sea islets claimed by China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral ties. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku. 

