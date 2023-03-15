Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  China coast guard enters disputed waters in the East China Sea

China coast guard enters disputed waters in the East China Sea

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST Reuters
A file photo of China Coast Guard vessel in the East China Sea

  Disputed East China Sea islets claimed by China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral ties. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.

China's coast guard entered the waters around disputed East China Sea islets on Wednesday to counter what it called the incursion of Japanese vessels into its territorial waters.

Disputed East China Sea islets claimed by China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral ties. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

