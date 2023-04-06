China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty, the Chinese foreign ministry said while condemning the high-level US meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Chinese foreign ministry called Tsai's visit to US ‘transit’ and said that it gravely violated the one-China principle, according to the news agency ANI.

The ministry said that Tsai and McCarthy still hold the meeting with disregard for China's serious representations and repeated warnings. “The US officials are giving Tsai a platform to make separatist remarks seeking Taiwan independence," the statement read.

"This is essentially the United States acting with Taiwan to connive at "Taiwan independence" separatists' political activities in the United States, conduct official contact with Taiwan and upgrade the substantive relations with Taiwan, and frame it as a transit," it added.

China further said this trip violates the provisions of the three China-US joint communique which stated that the United States made a clear commitment to maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Over the years, the United States has obdurately attempted to contain China by exploiting the Taiwan question and betraying its commitments, ANI reported.

The United States has been crossing the line and acting provocatively on issues such as US-Taiwan official exchanges, arms sales to and military dealings with Taiwan and creating chances for Taiwan to expand its so-called ‘international space’, and kept fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"We once again urge the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communique, act on the US leader's assurances of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ and not supporting ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’, stop at once any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, stop upgrading substantive relations with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could cause tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stop containing China by exploiting the Taiwan question, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path," the ministry said.

These remarks came after Tsai Ing-Wen met McCarthy, on Wednesday, in California, where she said that democracy is under threat.

(With ANI inputs)