China condemns Taiwan prez's meeting with US House Speaker. Here's what it said1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:39 AM IST
China said this trip violates the provisions of the three China-US joint communique which stated that the United States made a clear commitment to maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan.
China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty, the Chinese foreign ministry said while condemning the high-level US meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.
