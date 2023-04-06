China condemns Taiwan prez's meeting with US House Speaker. Here's what it said

"We once again urge the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communique, act on the US leader's assurances of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ and not supporting ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’, stop at once any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, stop upgrading substantive relations with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could cause tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stop containing China by exploiting the Taiwan question, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path," the ministry said.