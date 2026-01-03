China condemns US strikes on Venezuela, says move violates international law

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Republic of China, in an official statement on Saturday, 3 January 2026, said that the country condemns the United States' move to carry out strikes in Venezuela, saying that the nation violated international law, reported the news agency Reuters.

The ministry said that China is deeply shocked by the US's move to strike Venezuela, which is a sovereign country and use force against President Nicolas Maduro.

“China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country,” said China's foreign ministry in its official statement.

China's appeal to the US Opposing the move, China said that the United States' attack in Venezuela violated international law, the sovereignty of the country, and threatens the peace and security in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

China urged the United States to adhere to international law and follow the UN Charter for the safety and security of other countries.

Venezuela bombing update On Saturday, 3 January 2026, the United States carried out military strikes in Venezuela and captured the country's President Nicolas Maduro amid allegations of the leader turning the country into a “narco-state” and manipulating elections.

US President Donald Trump, in his post on Saturday, disclosed that the United States carried out large-scale airstrikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, out of the country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” said Trump in his post on TruthSocial.

The Venezuelan government said that places like Caracas, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira were attacked, and at least seven strikes have been reported from low-flying aircraft, which were heard around 2 a.m. (local time).

