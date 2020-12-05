China conducted human testing to develop super soldiers, top US official

"The People's Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II," he wrote. "The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically," he added. His office and the CIA did not immediately respond to the claims made by Ratcliffe against China. Last year, two American scholars in a paper examining China's ambitions to apply biotechnology to the battlefield, including that Beijing was interested in using gene-editing technology to enhance human -- and perhaps soldier -- performance.