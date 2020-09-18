China said on Friday it is conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait in response to the current situation there and to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told reporters during a briefing that current efforts between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan and the United States to cause trouble will lead to a dead end.

More details awaited

