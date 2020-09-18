Subscribe
Home >News >World >China conducting military exercises near Taiwan Strait to protect its 'sovereignty'
U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach arrives at an airport in Taipei, Taiwan

China conducting military exercises near Taiwan Strait to protect its 'sovereignty'

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told reporters during a briefing that current efforts between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan and the United States to cause trouble will lead to a dead end.

China said on Friday it is conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait in response to the current situation there and to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

More details awaited

