In what should be termed nothing less than a miracle, a real estate developer in China has constructed a 10-storey earthquake-resistant residential building in 28 hours. Broad Group, the developer of the building, shared nearly five-minute-long video of the construction which has gone viral on social media.

How was that made possible

Broad Group used prefabricated construction systems to deliver the project. The rooms and other building modules were already prepared in a factory and later each part was transported to the site on trucks.

Each building module has the same dimensions as a shipping container when folded, making it very easy to transport.

The plan is to take the building modules to the construction sites and attach them accordingly. Then essentials like power and water are connected to make it ready to use.

A report states that at least three cranes were needed to speed up the construction.

What's more to the building

The building in China’s Changsha city was built in 28 hours and 45 minutes.

Broad Group has said the building is earthquake resistant and can also be disassembled and moved to another location. The firm also claims that the system could be used to build high-rises as tall as 200 stories.

