China: Consulate General suspends services for Indians amid rise in Covid cases

Covid-19 in China: According to the Embassy of India in Bejing, the Indian nationals in the Eastern region can avail of urgent consular services by following a certain procedure
As China's Shanghai continues to remain sealed amid the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person. The consular services will remain operational in remote mode and Indian citizens can reach out for any consular emergency at 8618930314575/ 18317160736.
According to the Embassy of India in Bejing, the Indian nationals in the Eastern region can avail of urgent consular services by following a certain procedure.
"Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the consular and passport services," stated the Embassy in the statement.
Indian citizens need to visit the indianconsularservices.mea.gov.in link for the application process. As per the Indian Embassy, citizens need following documents to avail of consular services--education, trade/commercial. affidavits, birth certificate (self), civil documents, power of attorney, gift documents, marriage certificate, mortgage documents, purchase documents, sale documents, the true copy of attestation etc.
The online application process has two steps 1) Registration of the applicant by signing up at the site and creating a user ID and password to fill up the form for requisite consular service. Secondly, select the identified service and follow the guidance to submit requisite documents.
In case, any Indian national in the consular jurisdiction of the CGI Shanghai needs to avail of passport services at the Embassy, then the applicant will have to select the Mission as 'Beijing' while registering on the PSP portal.
Yesterday, the American government announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees" would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.
Meanwhile, Shanghai posted a new daily record for Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The city of 25 million saw 26,330 new infections in a day. China's largest city has been under a "draconian" lockdown since April 5.
While curbs have been eased in some areas, the majority of the city remains under a tight lockdown that bars even outside exercise or shopping for essential items. Frustration is palpable, with food shortages continuing and access to non-Covid medical care impacted. Some residents have been confined to their apartment blocks for weeks, long before the official lockdown began on March 28 with an initial shutdown of the eastern half of the city. It was extended to all of Shanghai a few days later.
The shutdown of Shanghai, home of the world's busiest port and China's main stock exchange, has prompted fears manufacturing and global trade might be disrupted.
Automakers in Shanghai, a manufacturing center, have suspended or reduced production due to interruptions in supplies of components.
