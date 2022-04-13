China: Consulate General suspends services for Indians amid rise in Covid cases

While curbs have been eased in some areas, the majority of the city remains under a tight lockdown that bars even outside exercise or shopping for essential items. Frustration is palpable, with food shortages continuing and access to non-Covid medical care impacted. Some residents have been confined to their apartment blocks for weeks, long before the official lockdown began on March 28 with an initial shutdown of the eastern half of the city. It was extended to all of Shanghai a few days later.

