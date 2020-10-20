China continues to bounce back

Retail sales expanded 3.3% in September from a year ago, industrial production grew 6.9% and investment growth accelerated to 0.8% in the nine months to the end of the quarter. Strong import growth in the third quarter may have dented the GDP number, even though it’s broadly seen as a bullish sign for demand. Output expanded 0.7% in the year to date, meaning that the world’s second-largest economy has now regained all the ground it lost in the early months of the year.