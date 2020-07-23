China could consider US Hong Kong consulate cuts, Global Times editor says

“The US has over 1,000 staff at the Hong Kong consulate," Hu, the editor of the Communist Party newspaper, wrote in a post on Chinese social media Thursday. “What are so many people doing? It is obviously a spy center." Cutting its staff to 100 or 200 people could be one of the many options available to China, said Hu, whose Twitter and Weibo posts are closely watched as they have in the past preceded official Chinese government announcements.