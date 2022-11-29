China Covid protests: Cops check phones for Twitter, Instagram. Here's why

The Chinese Police has begun a heavy crackdown on protesters who participated in the weekend demonstration that rocked the country, against the stringent ‘Zero Covid Policy’ as imposed by the Xi-Jinping government. Reports have emerged that Chinese Police is also checking people's phones for their access to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook.
According to The Wall Street Journal, protesters have taken to Twitter, Instagram to post videos of protests and post literature on their demonstration against the Chinese government as they have been unable to post protest content on the Chinese internet due to censorship.
Chinese protesters have reportedly shared news of local public defiance, accompanied with dozens of videos which are now circulating outside the country.
“If they face resistance, police would say they could report the person," tweeted William Yang, the East Asia correspondent at German broadcaster DW News, adding that the checks are happening anywhere randomly.
Several reports have stated that authorities in China have been authorities in China are randomly stopping people passing by and writing down their personal information if they find apps like Twitter or Telegram on their phones
Mainland China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago comes as the number of Covid cases hit record daily highs and large parts of several cities face new lockdowns.
The massive protest waves in China has created an unprecedented sight for the frustrated citizen of the country, a sight seen for the first time since 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
“Chinese bots are flooding Twitter with *escort ads*, possibly to make it more difficult for Chinese users to access information about the mass protests," tweeted Mengyu Dong, a tech and censorship analyst.
“Sadly, if a Chinese person decides to come to Twitter to find out what happened in China last night, these nsfw posts shared by bots are likely the first to show up in their search results," he added.
According to Reuters, China posted another record high Covid-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests across the country
