China crackdown rocks investors: ‘Everybody’s in the crosshairs’

The temptation is to view the market in a similar way to major peers like the U.S., but Beijing often moves more quickly and decisively because it lacks checks and balances, said an executive at one of the world’s biggest private equity firms who has backed at least one U.S.-listed Chinese education company. He asked not to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject. Another private equity investor who focuses on Asia called the crackdown a wake-up call for investors who have overlooked Chinese regulatory risks in recent years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}