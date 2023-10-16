China criticises Israel's actions on Gaza in war with Hamas: 'Beyond scope of self-defense'
China's foreign minister condemned Israel's actions for going 'beyond the scope of self-defense' and called for it to 'cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza'
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has condemned the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas fighters. The war between Hamas Fighters and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel has killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, mainly civilians, and flattened entire neighbourhoods.
