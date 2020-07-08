Home >News >world >China criticises US withdrawal from World Health Organization

China criticized the United States' planned withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying on Wednesday that the move will have grave implications for developing countries.

Beijing was urging the international community to step up support for the WHO, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing.

The United Nations said on Tuesday the United States will leave the WHO on July 6, 2021 after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

