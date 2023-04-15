China delays Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing amid concerns over ‘spy ballons’6 min read . 07:18 AM IST
- The FBI has been examining the wreckage retrieved from the balloon that was shot down in February.
China is blocking the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing due to fears of the FBI disclosing findings from an investigation into a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was downed.
China is blocking the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing due to fears of the FBI disclosing findings from an investigation into a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was downed.
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, China has informed the US that it is unwilling to reschedule a trip that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had cancelled in February, as the Biden administration's plans for the report on the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon remains unclear, The Financial Times reported.
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, China has informed the US that it is unwilling to reschedule a trip that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had cancelled in February, as the Biden administration's plans for the report on the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon remains unclear, The Financial Times reported.
The FBI has been examining the wreckage retrieved from the balloon that was shot down in February. While the US claims that the craft was engaged in espionage activities targeting sensitive military installations, China maintains that it was merely a weather balloon that had drifted off course due to inclement weather.
The FBI has been examining the wreckage retrieved from the balloon that was shot down in February. While the US claims that the craft was engaged in espionage activities targeting sensitive military installations, China maintains that it was merely a weather balloon that had drifted off course due to inclement weather.
Chinese officials are apprehensive that the Biden administration may disclose the findings of the FBI report, including physical evidence from the downed balloon, during Blinken's visit to China, thereby making the information public.
Chinese officials are apprehensive that the Biden administration may disclose the findings of the FBI report, including physical evidence from the downed balloon, during Blinken's visit to China, thereby making the information public.
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang raised the issue with Americans attending the China Development Forum in Beijing last month, said three people familiar with the meeting.
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang raised the issue with Americans attending the China Development Forum in Beijing last month, said three people familiar with the meeting.
Qin described the FBI investigation as another example of the issues that have made it difficult to stabilise US-China ties, one of the people said. US officials stress the crisis was sparked by China flying the balloon through the country’s airspace.
Qin described the FBI investigation as another example of the issues that have made it difficult to stabilise US-China ties, one of the people said. US officials stress the crisis was sparked by China flying the balloon through the country’s airspace.
The FBI and National Security Council declined to say whether the investigation would be made public.
The FBI and National Security Council declined to say whether the investigation would be made public.
The issue has also sparked divisions inside the Biden administration, with some officials wanting to declassify the evidence for public release to show that the balloon was conducting surveillance. Congress is also likely to press for the release of the FBI’s conclusions.
The issue has also sparked divisions inside the Biden administration, with some officials wanting to declassify the evidence for public release to show that the balloon was conducting surveillance. Congress is also likely to press for the release of the FBI’s conclusions.
However, some argue that releasing the information could disrupt ongoing efforts to revive much-needed high-level engagement between the two countries, especially given the current strained state of US-China relations, which are at their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.
However, some argue that releasing the information could disrupt ongoing efforts to revive much-needed high-level engagement between the two countries, especially given the current strained state of US-China relations, which are at their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.
Blinken's planned meeting with President Xi Jinping in China in February was abruptly cancelled due to the balloon incident.
Blinken's planned meeting with President Xi Jinping in China in February was abruptly cancelled due to the balloon incident.
Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said Beijing’s stance reflected its concerns about how the US would continue to use the episode.“Beijing is distrustful of US intent and worries the US will use the information gleaned from the balloon investigation in ways harmful to Chinese interests," Glaser said.
Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said Beijing’s stance reflected its concerns about how the US would continue to use the episode.“Beijing is distrustful of US intent and worries the US will use the information gleaned from the balloon investigation in ways harmful to Chinese interests," Glaser said.
Dennis Wilder, a former Asia adviser to George W Bush, said there was a “good chance" Beijing would not give the green light while uncertainty about the FBI report remained.
Dennis Wilder, a former Asia adviser to George W Bush, said there was a “good chance" Beijing would not give the green light while uncertainty about the FBI report remained.
“In many ways, we are more eager for this visit than they are," he said. “They don’t have the incentive to make this visit happen quickly. In that sense, for the Chinese, the downsides of waiting are not great."
“In many ways, we are more eager for this visit than they are," he said. “They don’t have the incentive to make this visit happen quickly. In that sense, for the Chinese, the downsides of waiting are not great."
Several individuals familiar with the situation revealed that China had been hesitant to agree to a visit by Blinken due to its frustration over US lawmakers, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month.
Several individuals familiar with the situation revealed that China had been hesitant to agree to a visit by Blinken due to its frustration over US lawmakers, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing was “firmly opposed to the US continuously making use of the [balloon] incident for political purposes and hyping up the ‘China threat’."
The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing was “firmly opposed to the US continuously making use of the [balloon] incident for political purposes and hyping up the ‘China threat’."
Spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China “cannot but seriously question the independence, openness and transparency of the so-called investigation".
Spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China “cannot but seriously question the independence, openness and transparency of the so-called investigation".
He said both countries had an obligation to “calmly and prudently handle some unexpected situations" after Xi and Biden had agreed about the importance of maintaining communications at all levels.
He said both countries had an obligation to “calmly and prudently handle some unexpected situations" after Xi and Biden had agreed about the importance of maintaining communications at all levels.
While the two sides fail to reach an agreement about a Blinken visit, there has been some engagement. Rick Waters, the top state department China official, recently visited Beijing and Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese ambassador to the US, visited Washington.
While the two sides fail to reach an agreement about a Blinken visit, there has been some engagement. Rick Waters, the top state department China official, recently visited Beijing and Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese ambassador to the US, visited Washington.
In other aspects, there has been minimal interaction. Michael Chase, who holds the top China-related position at the Pentagon, has been unable to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Washington since the latter's visit to Taiwan in February, which marked only the second visit by a senior defense official to the island in four decades.
In other aspects, there has been minimal interaction. Michael Chase, who holds the top China-related position at the Pentagon, has been unable to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Washington since the latter's visit to Taiwan in February, which marked only the second visit by a senior defense official to the island in four decades.
China “continues to decline requests for engagement with the secretary of defence, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, [Indo-Pacific commander] Admiral [John] Aquilino, and other senior Department of defence officials," said Martin Meiners, a Pentagon spokesperson.
China “continues to decline requests for engagement with the secretary of defence, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, [Indo-Pacific commander] Admiral [John] Aquilino, and other senior Department of defence officials," said Martin Meiners, a Pentagon spokesperson.
Asked by the Financial Times this week about his travel plans, Blinken said it was “important to maintain channels of communication" to China to make sure both sides were “speaking to each other clearly".“When it comes to my own visit to China, when the conditions are right I’ll certainly look forward to pursuing that," the top US diplomat added.
Asked by the Financial Times this week about his travel plans, Blinken said it was “important to maintain channels of communication" to China to make sure both sides were “speaking to each other clearly".“When it comes to my own visit to China, when the conditions are right I’ll certainly look forward to pursuing that," the top US diplomat added.
Meanwhile, Blinken starts Vietnam visit amid hopes of deeper ties to counter China
Meanwhile, Blinken starts Vietnam visit amid hopes of deeper ties to counter China
In the meantime, on Saturday, Blinken commenced a visit to Vietnam, an important trade partner in Southeast Asia that the United States is seeking to strengthen relations with. This effort is part of Washington's strategy to address China's increasing assertiveness in the region and other areas.
In the meantime, on Saturday, Blinken commenced a visit to Vietnam, an important trade partner in Southeast Asia that the United States is seeking to strengthen relations with. This effort is part of Washington's strategy to address China's increasing assertiveness in the region and other areas.
During his initial visit to Vietnam as the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat, Blinken will engage in discussions with key Vietnamese officials, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Reuters reported.
During his initial visit to Vietnam as the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat, Blinken will engage in discussions with key Vietnamese officials, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Reuters reported.
Additionally, he will participate in the ceremonial commencement of construction for a new U.S. embassy complex in Hanoi on Saturday, followed by his departure to Japan for a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday.
Additionally, he will participate in the ceremonial commencement of construction for a new U.S. embassy complex in Hanoi on Saturday, followed by his departure to Japan for a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday.
The United States faces challenges in Southeast Asia in building a coalition to counter China and deter any potential action by Beijing against Taiwan. Many countries in the region are reluctant to antagonize their giant neighbor, which is not just a military power but also a key trading partner and source of investment.
The United States faces challenges in Southeast Asia in building a coalition to counter China and deter any potential action by Beijing against Taiwan. Many countries in the region are reluctant to antagonize their giant neighbor, which is not just a military power but also a key trading partner and source of investment.
For Hanoi, it has been a difficult balancing act, being open to more cooperation with Washington without upsetting Beijing, even though Vietnam has been alarmed by China's growing military claims in the South China Sea.
For Hanoi, it has been a difficult balancing act, being open to more cooperation with Washington without upsetting Beijing, even though Vietnam has been alarmed by China's growing military claims in the South China Sea.
The diplomatic calculus is further complicated by the increasingly close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which last year declared a "no limits" partnership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The diplomatic calculus is further complicated by the increasingly close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which last year declared a "no limits" partnership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Last month saw a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist party Nguyen Phu Trong, which together with Blinken's visit could lead to a meeting between the two in July, the 10th anniversary of the existing formal bilateral partnership, analysts say.
Last month saw a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist party Nguyen Phu Trong, which together with Blinken's visit could lead to a meeting between the two in July, the 10th anniversary of the existing formal bilateral partnership, analysts say.
But while the United States will likely to push for stronger ties with Vietnam, Hanoi may not share the enthusiasm, Rand Corporation analyst Derek Grossman said.
But while the United States will likely to push for stronger ties with Vietnam, Hanoi may not share the enthusiasm, Rand Corporation analyst Derek Grossman said.
"For one thing, there is no need, from Vietnam’s perspective, to unnecessarily antagonize China...Another is that Hanoi wants to avoid appearing openly part of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy designed to counter China," he said.
"For one thing, there is no need, from Vietnam’s perspective, to unnecessarily antagonize China...Another is that Hanoi wants to avoid appearing openly part of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy designed to counter China," he said.
It is anticipated that Blinken will also address human rights concerns during his discussions with Vietnamese officials. Various rights groups have consistently expressed alarm over the treatment of dissidents in the communist country.
It is anticipated that Blinken will also address human rights concerns during his discussions with Vietnamese officials. Various rights groups have consistently expressed alarm over the treatment of dissidents in the communist country.
Just recently, a prominent Vietnamese political activist was sentenced to six years in prison for alleged anti-state activities by a court in Hanoi, as reported by his lawyer.
Just recently, a prominent Vietnamese political activist was sentenced to six years in prison for alleged anti-state activities by a court in Hanoi, as reported by his lawyer.