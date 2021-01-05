China delistings threaten $144 billion US fundraising boom

While the impact on China Mobile Ltd. and its two peers is likely to be minimal given the bulk of their shares trade in Hong Kong, the delistings underscore the risks for both Chinese and U.S. companies as tensions between the superpowers simmer. Shares of China’s largest offshore oil producer fell in Hong Kong and the U.S. on speculation the company may be next in line for delisting. Businesses without military links are also vulnerable after President Trump signed legislation with bipartisan support last month that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits.