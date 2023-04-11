China denies 'debt trap diplomacy' amid $59.87 loan to African nations2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- As per Chatham House, currently, 22 African countries with low-income status are either already facing severe debt distress or are at a high risk of facing such distress.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that China is not responsible for African countries' "debt trap," but rather a supportive partner in helping them and other developing nations break free from the "poverty trap," as reported by CCTV.
