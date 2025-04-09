China denies military involvement in Ukraine after citizens captured
SummaryChina said it is still trying to confirm details of the capture of the two Chinese citizens who Ukrainian authorities said were fighting for the Russian military.
China denied any military involvement in Ukraine, after Kyiv said it had captured two Chinese men in the country’s east.
