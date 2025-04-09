China denies military involvement in Ukraine after citizens captured

China denied any military involvement in Ukraine, after Kyiv said it had captured two Chinese men in the country’s east.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Wednesday said China was still trying to confirm with Ukraine details of the capture of the two Chinese citizens who Ukrainian authorities said were fighting for the Russian military.

But he denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s assertion that more Chinese have joined Russian forces.

“China is verifying information with the Ukrainian side," Lin said. “Let me stress that the Chinese government always asks its nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict and in particular avoid participation in any party’s military operations."

Lin said Ukraine’s claim that there are additional Chinese fighters “has no basis in facts."

The capture of the Chinese citizens in eastern Ukraine added a fresh international twist to the three-year war in Ukraine.

The West, led by the U.S., has supported Ukraine with weapons and financial aid, while Russia has received military supplies from Iran and North Korea. Last fall, North Korea dispatched around 12,000 troops to fight in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces had seized territory.

China has professed itself neutral but supported Russia economically while stopping short of providing military equipment or troops.

A Western official said the captured men were likely mercenaries, among hundreds of foreign men of a variety of nationalities who have joined Russia’s army for money.

“We are not seeing evidence of state sponsorship here," the official said.

U.S. officials have accused China of prolonging the war by supporting Moscow, enabling it to keep fighting and resist international pressure for a cease-fire. Moscow owes much of its economic resilience to its oil exports to Beijing, and China is a key source of drone engines and other materials that enable Russia’s weapons production.

“It’s one more country that is militarily supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Zelensky said Tuesday.

Zelensky said the fact that the Chinese citizens were captured fighting in Ukraine, while the North Koreans fought in Kursk, should be urgently discussed with partners.

“I understand that we are a strong country, but we can’t fight simultaneously with many countries that want something on our land," he said, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

The U.S. State Department called the development disturbing.

“China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Tuesday. “As President Trump has said, continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure, and less prosperous."

Write to James Marson at james.marson@wsj.com and Austin Ramzy at austin.ramzy@wsj.com