China detains employees at Apple iPhone factory run by Foxconn
SummaryFour Taiwanese employees at Chinese facilities that make products for Apple have been detained by local authorities.
Four Taiwanese employees at Chinese facilities that make products for Apple have been detained by local authorities, Taiwanese officials said, the latest example of corporate detentions that have hurt business confidence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more