China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu; All you need to know

China confirmed its first human case of the H3N8 strain of bird flu on Wednesday. According to China's National Health Commission, a four-year-old boy living in central Henan province tested positive for the strain after being hospitalised with a fever and other symptoms. The boy's family raised chickens at home and lived in an area populated by wild ducks, China's NHC said in a statement. The NHC said the boy's case was a "one-off cross-species transmission, and the risk of large-scale transmission is low".

