China developers confront a $197 billion challenge in January

Worker wages: 1.1 trillion yuan ($173 billion), estimate according to Nomura Holdings Inc. economists

Dollar bonds: $6.04 billion in principal payments and $1.7 billion in coupons, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Onshore notes: 37.2 billion yuan in principal payments and 6.6 billion yuan in coupons, Bloomberg-compiled data show

Trust products: 60.2 billion yuan come due, according to data tracker Use Trust

There’s also interest payments on local and offshore bonds, bills to suppliers and potential hidden debt

For smaller or struggling firms it’s unclear where the cash will come from. Yields have been so elevated offshore that the dollar bond market remains effectively shut for refinancing, a situation that HSBC Holdings Plc analysts predict will continue for at least another six months. Only a handful of the strongest private-sector builders have recently tapped the interbank credit market onshore, while low stock valuations limit the scope for equity financing.