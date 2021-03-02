OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October
China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October (Mint)
China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October (Mint)

China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:27 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • According to a report in the New York Times, Chinese hackers targeted the Indian power sector through malware
  • The Chinese embassy in New Delhi said there had been some amount of speculation about China’s so-called theft of other countries' vaccines through hacker attacks

New Delhi: China on Tuesday dismissed reports that it had in October caused a major power outage in India’s financial capital Mumbai which brought activities in the economic nerve centre of the country to a halt for many hours.

“The relevant allegations are pure rumors and slanders. Cyber attacks are highly complicated and sensitive, and their origin is difficult to trace. Speculation and fabrication have no role to play on the issue of cyber attacks. It is highly irresponsible to accuse a particular party when there is no evidence. China is firmly opposed to such irresponsible and ill-intentioned practice," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala asks Centre to provide more vaccines to inoculate all

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Over 50 lakh registrations for Covid-19 vaccination done on Co-Win portal

Over 50 lakh registrations for Covid-19 vaccination done on Co-Win portal

4 min read . 08:14 PM IST
A pedestrian walks past the Royal Courts of Justice, home to the High Court, in London on January 19, 2021. - Meghan Markle's high-profile lawsuit against a British newspaper group for privacy and copyright breaches returns to the High Court in London on January 19, 2021, with the duchess potentially days away from winning the case. Meghan, who with her husband Prince Harry is waging an increasingly public war with some media outlets, is suing the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

India appeals to extradite terror accused Kuldeep Singh from UK

3 min read . 08:12 PM IST
In this file photo Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow

EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST

According to a report in the New York Times – that was widely picked up by Indian newspapers on Monday – Chinese hackers targeted the Indian power sector through malware which caused the massive power outage in Mumbai in October 2020.

A separate Reuters report said that a Chinese state-backed hacking group had in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose covid-19 shots are being used in the country’s immunisation campaign.

In its statement, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said there had been some amount of speculation “about China’s so-called theft of other countries' vaccines through hacker attacks."

“China takes the lead in vaccine research and development, we don't need to and will not rely on "stealing" to obtain vaccines. Both China and India are contributors to international cooperation on vaccines, and both have fallen victim to disinformation. This is not in the common interests of the international community," it said. This could be a reference to allegations of the former US administration headed by Donald Trump that the Chinese consulate in Houston was trying to obtain information related to covid-19 vaccines through covert means. This was cited as one of the reasons for Washington asking Beijing to close down its Houston consulate last year.

Describing China as a “staunch defender of cyber security" and also “a major victim of hacking and cyber attacks," the statement said that Beijing “firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyber attacks and crimes. In accordance with law, we've been cracking down on such attacks launched inside China or using China's cyber infrastructure. This position is consistent and clear."

It added that China was “firmly opposed to politicizing and stigmatizing cyber security issues, which is not conducive to resolving hacking issues and will only weaken mutual trust among countries."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“China calls on all countries to advance dialogue and cooperation and handle this challenge together on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout