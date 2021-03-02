China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October

“China takes the lead in vaccine research and development, we don't need to and will not rely on "stealing" to obtain vaccines. Both China and India are contributors to international cooperation on vaccines, and both have fallen victim to disinformation. This is not in the common interests of the international community," it said. This could be a reference to allegations of the former US administration headed by Donald Trump that the Chinese consulate in Houston was trying to obtain information related to covid-19 vaccines through covert means. This was cited as one of the reasons for Washington asking Beijing to close down its Houston consulate last year.