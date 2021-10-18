China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 03:15 PM IST
- ‘It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle,’ ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing
|
Listen to this article
China tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!