Home >News >World >China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

This photo shows a missile being fired during a military drill (Image for representation)
1 min read . 03:15 PM IST Reuters

  • ‘It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle,’ ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing

China tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

