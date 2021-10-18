China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

China disputes report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
- ‘It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle,’ ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
China tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
China tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!