China district to allow even ‘unmarried couples’ to register their child's birth2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:15 PM IST
From 15 February, all citizens in Sichuan region – including unmarried parents – can register the birth of all their children
Amid the historic population drop in China, Sichuan province, in the southwestern region, has decided to drop restrictions on unmarried people having children.
