China district to allow even ‘unmarried couples’ to register their child's birth

In the Sichuan region, only married couples could only register the birth of their children, that too, up to only 2 children. Birth registration certificates are required for maternity insurance benefits, children's access to social welfare policies, such as healthcare and education, etc. But from now on, all citizens in Sichuan region – including unmarried parents – can register the birth of all their children. This is a major step considering China was once extremely strict about its ‘one child policy’.