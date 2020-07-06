China doesn’t rule out blocking Hong Kongers leaving for UK

China refused to rule out blocking Hong Kong citizens from leaving to take up Boris Johnson’s offer of a new home in the UK, criticizing the British government for “gross interference" in Beijing’s affairs.

“We have to wait and see," Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador in London, told reporters on a video conference call. “We have do decide our counter-measures in accordance with the actual actions taken by the British side."

The UK’s promise of a new route to citizenship for almost 3 million people in Hong Kong has further soured relations with China, which last week enforced a sweeping security law on the former British colony. Johnson called the legislation a “clear and serious breach" of the 1984 handover treaty between London and Beijing. The British government has since stood by that offer despite the Chinese government’s threat it would have “consequences."

But UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also acknowledged that the British government would be powerless to stop China from preventing Hong Kongers from leaving the territory, putting the focus on Beijing’s next steps.

On Monday, Liu hit back at the British government, accusing the UK of itself violating the terms of Hong Kong’s handover with its visa offer, and criticizing some politicians in the UK for maintaining what he called a colonial mindset. Yet he declined to give specifics when asked how China will respond.

“No one should underestimate the firm determination of China to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development," Liu said. “Any attempts to disrupt or obstruct implementation of the national security law will be met with the strong opposition of 1.4 billion Chinese people."

Meanwhile Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said the UK is reviewing its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong following the introduction of the new security law.





