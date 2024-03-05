China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan, raises defence spending by 7.2%
Amid rising tensions, China boosts defence spending by 7.2% in 2024, omitting 'peaceful reunification' mention in the budget report, indicating a more aggressive stance towards Taiwan.
China is getting ready to boost its defence spending by 7.2 per cent in 2024, as Beijing hardens its stance on Taiwan, according to an official report released on Tuesday. China has also officially adopted tougher language against Taiwan as it released the budget figures, dropping the mention of "peaceful reunification".