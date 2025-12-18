China Eastern Airlines to start daily nonstop Delhi–Shanghai flights; Kolkata–Kunming route to return soon

China Eastern Airlines is set to launch daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai, with services commencing on 2 January 2026. This route will operate daily, offering passengers a direct and convenient travel option between the two cities.

The announcement, shared by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, signals a rapid restoration of air links between the two neighbouring countries after more than five years of suspension.

“Good news for India–China travelers! Starting January 2, 2026, China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (sic),” Yu Jing, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said in a post on X, and shared some screenshots of the flight routes.

Key route details and schedule The daily service will connect Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

According to the flight timings shown in screenshots shared by the Chinese embassy spokesperson, the flights will depart from Shanghai Pudong at 12:50 PM and arrive in Delhi at 5:45 PM, with a total travel time of 7 hours and 55 minutes.

The embassy spokesperson also teased further expansion, confirming that the popular Kolkata-Kunming route is “set to return soon”. Additionally, a brand-new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai is currently in the works, according to Yu Jing.

Are relations between India and China improving? In October, India and China announced that they would resume direct air services between the two countries later that month. The agreement was reached following technical discussions between the aviation authorities of the two countries, aimed at normalising relations.

The plan to resume direct air services signals tentative signs of improvement in India and China's bilateral relationship. Their relations hit their lowest point in June 2020 after deadly border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian soldiers and a number of Chinese troops were killed.

The decision to restart air services between India and China also seeks to promote greater people-to-people contact between the two largest economies in the world.