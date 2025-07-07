China used embassies to hamper Rafale fighter jet reputation after India-Pakistan conflict, claims French intelligence

French military and intelligence officials have said that China mobilised its embassies to cast doubt on the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets following their deployment during clashes between India and Pakistan in May, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort by Beijing to undermine the reputation and international sales of France’s flagship combat aircraft, the report noted.

Findings from a French intelligence service seen by The Associated Press say defence attaches in China's foreign embassies led a charge to undermine Rafale sales, seeking to persuade countries that have already ordered the French-made fighter — notably Indonesia — not to buy more and to encourage other potential buyers to choose Chinese-made planes.

The findings were shared with AP by a French military official on condition that the official and the intelligence service not be named. Military officials and researchers have since been digging for details of how Pakistan's Chinese-made military hardware — particularly warplanes and air-combat missiles — fared against weaponry that India used in airstrikes on Pakistani targets, notably French-made Rafale fighters.

Sales of Rafales and other armaments are big business for France's defence industry and help efforts by the government in Paris to strengthen ties with other nations, including in Asia where China is becoming the dominant regional power.

Asked by AP to comment on the alleged effort to dent the Rafale's appeal, the Ministry of National Defence in Beijing said, “The relevant claims are pure groundless rumors and slander. China has consistently maintained a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, playing a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability.”

In recent years, China has intensified its disinformation efforts on global social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Facebook.

These campaigns rely on a network of state-sponsored influencers, fake news websites, and inauthentic social media accounts to amplify pro-Beijing narratives and shape international opinion in favor of China's strategic interests.

France's Defence Ministry said the Rafale was targeted by “a vast campaign of disinformation" that “sought to promote the superiority of alternative equipment, notably of Chinese design.”

Dassault Aviation has sold 533 Rafales, including 323 for export to Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Indonesia. Indonesia has ordered 42 planes and is considering buying more, AP reported.

(With inputs from AP)