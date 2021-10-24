China expects new Covid outbreak to widen in coming days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The outbreak has expanded to 11 provinces in the week since Oct. 17, Mi Feng, spokesman for the commission, said at the same briefing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The outbreak has expanded to 11 provinces in the week since Oct. 17, Mi Feng, spokesman for the commission, said at the same briefing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some cities in the provinces of Gansu and Inner Mongolia halted bus and taxi services because of the virus. The cities include Lanzhou, provincial capital of Gansu, according to Zhou Min, an official at the transport ministry.
Some cities in the provinces of Gansu and Inner Mongolia halted bus and taxi services because of the virus. The cities include Lanzhou, provincial capital of Gansu, according to Zhou Min, an official at the transport ministry.
China reported 26 new local confirmed Covid-19 infections on Saturday, including seven in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, six in Ningxia, four in Beijing, one in Hebei, one in Hunan and one in Shaanxi, according to the National Health Commission. Another four local asymptomatic cases were reported in Hunan and Yunnan.
China reported 26 new local confirmed Covid-19 infections on Saturday, including seven in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, six in Ningxia, four in Beijing, one in Hebei, one in Hunan and one in Shaanxi, according to the National Health Commission. Another four local asymptomatic cases were reported in Hunan and Yunnan.
Separately, Beijing will halt a marathon originally scheduled for Oct. 31 due to the virus, the Beijing Daily reported. People who are currently in regions where infections were found are banned from visiting or returning to the capital for now, the newspaper said.
Separately, Beijing will halt a marathon originally scheduled for Oct. 31 due to the virus, the Beijing Daily reported. People who are currently in regions where infections were found are banned from visiting or returning to the capital for now, the newspaper said.