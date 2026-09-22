China expels 2 top generals ‘disloyal’ to CCP: Why is Xi Jinping purging PLA's top ranks?

China on Monday expelled two senior military generals, including the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), from the Communist Party and the military amid allegations of corruption, disloyalty and serious disciplinary violations. The decision was formally approved at a Politburo meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Chinese state media.

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The two generals — former Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice-Chairman Zhang Youxia, 75, and former Chief of Staff of the CMC's Joint Staff Department Liu Zhenli, 61 — were removed following investigations into alleged misconduct, Reuters reported.

According to media reports, the latest action comes as Xi continues a sweeping crackdown on corruption and discipline within China's military, with the PLA emerging as a major focus of the campaign in recent years.

Why were Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli expelled? Chinese authorities accused the two former military leaders of violating political discipline and party rules, failing to uphold party principles, and failing to properly supervise their subordinates and family members.

State-run Xinhua, citing official documents, said Zhang and Liu had “seriously violated political discipline and political rules” and had formed “cliques and factions” while being “disloyal” to the Communist Party.

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The authorities also alleged that their political and economic misconduct was linked to corruption, dereliction of duty and abuse of office.

According to Xinhua, the alleged offences involved exceptionally large sums of money and were considered extremely serious by the Chinese leadership.

The investigations into Zhang and Liu were announced in January. Both were subsequently removed from China's state Central Military Commission in late August, Reuters reported.

Zhang was also formally detained by military corruption investigators that month.

The two men had been members of the CMC, China's highest military command body, which Xi heads.

Zhang had served as the CMC's first-ranking vice-chairman and was the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military. His senior position also made him one of the most powerful military figures under Xi.

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Who are Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli? Zhang and Liu were not ordinary military officials. Both were senior PLA commanders with combat experience and had taken part in China's military campaign against Vietnam in the late 1970s.

They were also the only two members of the CMC with combat experience, according to PTI.

Zhang, in particular, had long been regarded as a close military ally of Xi. His removal, therefore, carries significance beyond the corruption allegations themselves, given his position at the top of China's military hierarchy.

What is Xi's wider military crackdown? The expulsion of Zhang and Liu is part of a much broader anti-corruption and discipline campaign launched by Xi after he came to power in 2012.

Xi has overseen an extensive crackdown across China's bureaucracy, with millions of officials investigated or disciplined to varying degrees, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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The military has increasingly become a key target of this campaign.

Several senior PLA figures have been removed in recent years amid corruption investigations, raising questions about the extent of misconduct within the military and about Xi's efforts to tighten political control over the armed forces.

The PLA is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party through the Central Military Commission, rather than being an independent military institution. Xi chairs the CMC and has repeatedly stressed the need for absolute loyalty to the Communist Party and strict discipline within the armed forces, according to Xinhua.

Following the removals, only two active figures remain on the previously seven-member CMC, including Xi himself as chairman.

ChinaCorruption Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home China expels 2 top generals ‘disloyal’ to CCP: Why is Xi Jinping purging PLA's top ranks?