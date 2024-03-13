A massive explosion rocked a northern town in China on Wednesday. According to the AFP news agency, the blast occurred in Hebei province in which one person died and 22 injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The explosion took place in a residential area in the city of Sanhe, less than 50 kilometres east of the capital Beijing.

The cause of the explosion in China is suspected to be a gas leak at a fried chicken shop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An explosion occurred at the ground floor restaurant in an old residential area," CCTV said.

The city's Langfang fire department said 36 emergency vehicles and 154 personnel had been dispatched to the incident scene. The fire department said, "The fire is currently under effective control, and rescue work is being carried out urgently".

Several footages have circulated on social media that sent plumes of smoke and fire across a busy road during morning rush hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the AFP report, explosions are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

Last month, at least 15 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in the eastern city of Nanjing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January, dozens died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu. The state media reported that the blaze occurred due to the "illegal" use of fire by workers in the store's basement.

In November last year, 26 people were killed and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire at a coal company office in northern China's Shanxi province. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last June, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest of the country left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.

