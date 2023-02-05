China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ over US shooting down spy balloon
The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday.
The United States military fighter jet on Sunday shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China's Beijing accused the US of clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice, according to AFP reports.
