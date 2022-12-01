China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 20251 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:11 PM IST
China's farm ministry announced plans to cut its use in the cultivation of fruit, vegetables, and tea by a tenth within three years
China, the world's top user of pesticides, aims to reduce their use in cultivation of fruit, vegetables and tea by a tenth within three years' time, the farm ministry said on Thursday, in an effort to curb chemicals in the food chain.