China faces harsh dilemma as yuan comes under pressure
SummaryThe economy suggests a weaker yuan. But the prospect of capital flight makes Beijing wary of allowing any sudden depreciation.
China is walking a tightrope on its currency. Economic fundamentals suggest a weaker yuan, but the specter of capital outflows still haunts Beijing, making it wary of any sharp moves in the currency.
