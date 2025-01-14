China faces harsh dilemma as yuan comes under pressure

There are certainly reasons for the yuan to weaken, especially against the dollar. The economies of the U.S. and China are moving in opposite directions: Bond yields in the U.S. have surged as the market expects fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and potentially inflationary policies from the Trump administration, while yields in China have hit record lows as its economy struggles to stay out of deflation. U.S. 10-year government bonds now yield around 3.1 percentage points above those of China, compared with around 1.4 percentage points a year ago.