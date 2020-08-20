Home >News >World >Australia govt faces public backlash over coronavirus restrictions
People wait at a bus stop (Reuters)
People wait at a bus stop (Reuters)

Australia govt faces public backlash over coronavirus restrictions

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 04:47 PM IST AP

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state has backed down in the face of a public backlash against a decree that barred residents of Melbourne from taking a short drive to get to an exercise place

MELBOURNE : Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state has backed down in the face of a public backlash against a decree that barred residents of Melbourne from taking a short drive to get to an exercise place.

The Victoria government said late Wednesday that residents of Australia's second-largest city can now drive up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their homes to exercise.

Those who have been fined for doing that since lockdown restrictions were increased this month can apply to police to have their cases reviewed.

The government's retreat followed a public argument between a Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Melbourne resident angry that she was restricted to walking in her own neighbourhood.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng (Photo: Reuters)

China, US agree to hold trade talks, says Chinese commerce ministry

1 min read . 02:23 PM IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 690 fresh infections, 5 deaths (PTI)

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 690 fresh infections, 5 deaths

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout